Rahul Gandhi calls India a ‘side player’ in global politics, BJP hits back with ‘fan boy of Pakistan’ jab

Rahul Gandhi in Chicago described India as a "side player" in global politics, while seeing Pakistan align with major powers.

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Rahul Gandhi calls India a 'side player' in global politics, BJP calls him a fan boy of Pakistan (X)

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has described India as a side player in global politics. He argued that India has lost its ability to independently shape international discussions, while Pakistan is aligning with major powers like the United States and Iran. His statement has sparked a political uproar.

Speaking at the University of Chicago in the US, Rahul said India has traditionally adopted an independent approach to international relations, which has included strategic partnerships as well as an independent understanding of global developments. He argued that India has been consistently excluded from important global political discussions.

‘India side player, Pakistan engaged in talks’

Rahul Gandhi said, “India has always had a very deep and sensible approach to geopolitics. We had partnerships, we had relationships, but we also had our own independent thinking. Because of its size, India naturally has an important voice globally and should be actively involved in global discussions. But frankly, India has now become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the US.”

‘Geopolitics is not based on friendship’

Expressing surprise at diplomatic engagement with Pakistan, he questioned whether personal relationships between world leaders can form the basis of India’s foreign policy. He said, “PM Modi keeps saying he’s my friend, but this isn’t about friendship, and geopolitics can’t work that way. Who cares about friendship? Do you really think geopolitics will work just because the person is your friend?”

BJP counterattacks

These comments drew a sharp reaction from the BJP. The party accused Rahul Gandhi of damaging India’s international credibility by speaking on foreign soil. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan called the Congress leader’s comments highly condemnable and inexcusable. He alleged that the Congress leader had attempted to damage India’s global image by publicly portraying the country as a side player.

Keshavan said, “Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi seems like an enthusiastic cheerleader and shameless propagandist for Pakistan. His irresponsible statements expose how little understanding Rahul Gandhi has of global geopolitics.”

Claiming that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a consensus-builder at the global level, Kesavan said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership are unable to accept the country’s growing international reputation.

‘Rahul Gandhi is a fan of Pakistan’

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also questioned Gandhi’s repeated references to Pakistan and accused him of presenting the neighbouring country as a model for India’s diplomatic outreach.

Bhandari asked, “Why is Rahul Gandhi so attached to Pakistan? On every global platform, Rahul behaves as if he is a big fan of Pakistan!” He argued that India, rather than Pakistan, has received recognition for its diplomatic efforts. He cited India’s engagement with Russia and Ukraine, and its relations with Iran.