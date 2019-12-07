New Delhi: Amid the nationwide outrage over the death of Unnao rape victim and the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lambasted Narendra Modi for ‘keeping mum’ on the issues.

“A UP MLA of the BJP is involved in rape of a woman and the ‘Prime Minister doesn’t say a single word”, said Gandhi while addressing his party workers in his constituency Wayanad. The Congress leader also called India the ‘rape capital of the world’ and claimed that foreign nations are asking the question ‘why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters’?

Upping the ante against the Prime Minister further, Gandhi said that the man who is running this country believes in violence and indiscriminate power, hence people are taking law into their own hands.

Earlier in the day, several Opposition parties trained their guns at the BJP, a day after the Unnao rape victim passed away at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. ” Since last few years and especially under current BJP government women are not safe. In UP not a single day goes by without a case of crime against women. Until state governments take time bound actions against criminal elements, these incidents will not stop”, BSP supremo Maywati had said, blaming the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader demanded the resignation of Yogi Adityanath following the incident. “Till the day Uttar Pradesh chief minister, state home secretary and DGP don’t resign, justice will not be done. We will conduct a shokh sabha (condolence meet) in all districts of the state over the Unnao rape case,” he said.

“This is an extremely condemnable incident. This is a black day. It is not the first such incident under this BJP government. The chief minister had said in this very assembly, ‘apradhiyon ko thok diya jayega’ (convicts will be shot), they could not save the life of a daughter,” Akhilesh added.

Echoing similar remarks, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the CM said that there is no place for criminals in UP, but actually there’s no place for women. “Victim’s whole family has been constantly harassed since last year. I have heard that the culprits have some BJP connection. That is why they were being shielded. There is no fear among criminals in the state,” the Congress leader stated.