I Had Pegasus On My Phone, Calls Were Recorded: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reignited Pegasus row after he claimed "intelligence officers" warned him that his calls were recorded.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reignited Pegasus row after he claimed “intelligence officers” warned him that his calls were recorded. Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government in Centre, Rahul Gandhi said democracy in India was under “attack”. Rahul Gandhi made the remark during his address to MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School in UK on the topic of ‘Learning to Listen in the 21st Century’.

“I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, ‘Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff,” Rahul Gandhi said during a lecture at Cambridge University.

“So this is the constant pressure that we feel. Cases on the Opposition. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases. That’s what we are trying to defend,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Everybody knows and it’s been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy — Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around — all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Pegasus row

In August last year, the Supreme Court-appointed committee, set up to look into the allegations of the government allegedly using Pegasus for snooping, had concluded that the spyware was not found in the 29 mobile phones examined by it, but the malware was found in five mobile phones.

Reading the report of the committee, the bench had said, “We are concerned about the technical committee report… 29 phones were given and in five phones some malware was found but the technical committee says it cannot be said to be Pegasus.”

Rahul alleged further that constraints were being put on the Parliament, press and the Judiciary in the country.

