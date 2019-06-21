New Delhi: As the world celebrates International Yoga Day today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people to make yoga an integral part of their lives, Congress president Rahul Gandhi‘s tweet on the occasion has left everyone stumped.

The Defence Spokesperson Twitter handle first tweeted pictures of an Army Dog Unit practicing Yoga, which soon stirred the internet.

Army Dog Unit practices Yoga for #YogaDay2019 … pic.twitter.com/0gRgOwTrhO — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

The same was then retweeted by Rahul Gandhi with a caption: New India.

The post had garnered more than 3,000 comments, over 7,000 likes and 1,600 retweets at the time of publishing the story- but nobody really knows what Rahul Gandhi meant by his ‘New India’ caption.

Several users mocked him, while others said that he was instead insulting International Yoga Day.

The Congress president is known to be a dog lover and often posts pictures of his pet ‘Pidi’ on Twitter- but this post fails us.

Meanwhile, PM Modi performed yoga along with around 30,000 people, at Prabhat Tara grounds in Ranchi on the occasion of the fifth International Yoga Day.

Addressing the participants, Modi said, “Modern yoga has not reached the poor and tribal people. We have to make yoga an integral part of their lives. Poor people suffer more from diseases and it makes them poorer… Yoga is a medium to come out from poverty.”

He said in the changing world, “we have to take preventive measures for illness and focus on wellness”.

Yoga is discipline. Yoga is beyond age, rich, poor, caste, religion, region and boundaries. ‘yoga sabka hai aur sab yoga ke hain‘ (yoga is of everyone, everyone is of yoga),” he added.

With IANS inputs