Home

News

India

No Relief For Rahul Gandhi, Surat Court Dismisses Plea In Defamation Case: Here’s A Quick Recap

No Relief For Rahul Gandhi, Surat Court Dismisses Plea In Defamation Case: Here’s A Quick Recap

This means Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP, cannot be reinstated as a Member of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP from Lok Sabha on March 24 after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case.

New Delhi: A Surat court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remarks. This means Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP, cannot be reinstated as a Member of Parliament.

Congress says will avail all legal options possible

Shortly after the Surat court dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea, Congress said it will avail all legal options possible in connection to the case. “We will continue to avail all options still available to us under the law. @DrAMSinghvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal at 4pm,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

You may like to read

We will continue to avail all options still available to us under the law. @DrAMSinghvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal at 4pm. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 20, 2023

Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Here’s a quick recap

March 23: Metropolitan magistrate court convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jai in connection to the criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remarks. It had held the Congress leader guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The court had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.

Metropolitan magistrate court convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jai in connection to the criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remarks. It had held the Congress leader guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The court had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court. March 24: Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP from Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP from Lok Sabha. April 3: Surat District and Sessions Court in Gujarat granted bail to Rahul Gandhi against a surety of Rs 15,000 till the disposal of the Congress leader’s appeal seeking a stay on his conviction.

Surat District and Sessions Court in Gujarat granted bail to Rahul Gandhi against a surety of Rs 15,000 till the disposal of the Congress leader’s appeal seeking a stay on his conviction. April 13: Additional sessions judge R P Mogera said he will pronounce the verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal seeaking a stay on his conviction on April 20.

What is the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

The defamation case was filed against Gandhi on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for the Congress leader’s alleged remarks “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname”.

At a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Rahul Gandhi said: “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi…how come they all have Modi as common surname? How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” Gandhi, who had served as an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

Following conviction, Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate his Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22, assigned to him as an MP. The notice to Rahul Gandhi to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow was served by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha and follows the disqualification notice issued last week.

Several Opposition parties including Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) had earlier participated in ‘black protest’ called by Congress against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.