Rahul Gandhi on Ankita Bhandari: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Rahul Gandhi said the only reason for killing Ankita Bhandari is that she refused to become a prostitute. Rahul Gandhi said this during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Malappuram, Kerala.

Ankita Bhandari, a young woman working in Vantara Resort located in Ganga Bhogpur under the Yamkeshwar block area of ​​Pauri Garhwal district, suddenly went missing on 18 September. She was a resident of Dobha Srikot, Yamkeshwar Block, Pauri. The family had lodged a missing complaint of Ankita with the revenue police on September 21. After this, as per the instructions of the District Magistrate of Pauri, on September 22, the matter was transferred to the Regular Police. Later Ankita's body was found in the canal. The charge of murder is on Pulkit Arya, son of suspended BJP leader Vinod Arya.

Rahul’s attack on PM Modi

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said that the slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "Beti Bachao (save the daughter)" while the actions of the BJP is "Balatkari Bachao (Save the rapist)". He is the first Prime Minister of India whose legacy will be only speeches, false and hollow speeches. Their government is dedicated to criminals. Now India will not remain silent.

The Congress leader said that the Uttarakhand government destroyed the evidence related to the Ankita murder case. Is it not their religion to get justice for the daughter of Devbhoomi? Drunk on power Dhami government is there to protect who, for criminals associated with the BJP or daughters like Ankita? During the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Ankita by observing a silence of two minutes.