New Delhi: Soon after the RBI released a list of top 50 wilful defaulters accused of cheating Indian banks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Centre for hiding the truth from Parliament and said it was done so because the list included many friends of the ruling saffron party.

Citing the RBI report, the Congress leader alleged that the Central government has waived Rs 68,607 crore of the top 50 bank loan defaulters, including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya.

Moreover, the Congress also alleged that the Centre has waived loans worth Rs 6.66 lakh crore since 2014 till September 2019.

“I asked a simple question in Parliament – tell me the names of the 50 biggest bank thieves in the country. The finance minister refused to answer. Now the RBI has put the names of ‘friends’ of BJP including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi in the list of bank thieves. That is why this truth was hidden in the Parliament,” Rahul Gandhi said.

संसद में मैंने एक सीधा सा प्रश्न पूछा था- मुझे देश के 50 सबसे बड़े बैंक चोरों के नाम बताइए। वित्तमंत्री ने जवाब देने से मना कर दिया। अब RBI ने नीरव मोदी, मेहुल चोकसी सहित भाजपा के ‘मित्रों’ के नाम बैंक चोरों की लिस्ट में डाले हैं। इसीलिए संसद में इस सच को छुपाया गया। pic.twitter.com/xVAkxrxyVM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 28, 2020

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also demanded an answer from PM Modi on why their loans were waived.

“This is a classic case of promoting ‘dupe, deceive and depart’ policy of the Modi government, which can no longer be accepted, and the prime minister has to answer,” he said.

Alleging that it reflects the misconceived priorities and dishonest intentions of the Central government, Surjewala said the entire country is fighting the coronavirus and the government has no money to pay to states, but has the money to condone and write off Rs 68,307 crore of bank loan defaulters.