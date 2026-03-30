Home

News

Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: Congress leader kicks off two-day campaign, plans to push UDFs big welfare pitch

Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: Congress leader kicks off two-day campaign, plans to push UDF’s big welfare pitch

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha is also scheduled to address public rallies in Adoor and Pathanamthitta, followed by a rally and roadshow in Puthuppally.

Congress leader kicks off two-day campaign

New Delhi: With the Kerala polls around the corner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a two-day intensive campaign with an aim to energise United Democratic Front (UDF) workers and project a strong electoral push with claims of securing 100 seats in the 140-member House. Rahul Gandhi’s campaign started with a key meeting with Kerala Congress leaders to finalise the election strategy, after which he headed to the politically crucial central Kerala region. According to the Congress party, the meeting has been termed a “war-room reset,” intended to strengthen booth-level coordination and reinforce the alliance’s welfare-focused narrative.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha is also scheduled to address public rallies in Adoor and Pathanamthitta, followed by a rally and roadshow in Puthuppally. He will also participate in a corner reception in Kanjikuzhi and conclude the day with a public meeting in Athirampuzha. As part of the first day’s programme, Gandhi will cover five key assembly constituencies in central Kerala.

Here are some of the key details:

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public rallies in Adoor and Pathanamthitta

He will then hold a rally and roadshow in Puthuppally.

He will participate in a corner reception in Kanjikuzhi and conclude the day with a public meeting in Athirampuzha.

As part of the first day’s programme, Gandhi will cover five key assembly constituencies in central Kerala.

On day 2, Gandhi will be joined by senior Congress leader K. C. Venugopal and other UDF figures for two major roadshows

The roadshows will underscore the alliance’s attempt to project unity and organizational strength.

By the end of the two-day exercise, Gandhi is expected to have directly engaged with voters across nearly 30 assembly constituencies.

According to the reports, at the core of the campaign lies a clear and repetitive message — the UDF’s “guarantees.” These include promises such as free bus travel for women and a monthly Rs 3,000 assistance for senior citizens. The pitch mirrors a broader Congress strategy seen in other states, where direct welfare commitments are positioned as both economic relief and political differentiators.

UDF leaders are projecting confidence, with some privately claiming that the scale and intensity of the campaign could translate into a “historic mandate,” even floating the possibility of a 100-seat sweep. Whether that optimism holds will depend not just on turnout at rallies, but on how effectively the alliance converts this blitzkrieg into votes on the ground.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.