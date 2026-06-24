Will Rahul Gandhi get relief? Madhya Pradesh High Court set for key hearing in defamation case against Congress leader

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday held an important hearing on a petition related to a defamation case involving Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The Bhopal MP-MLA Court submitted its response before the High Court. Following this, the High Court scheduled a hearing on Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking interim relief for Wednesday.
It is important to note that the hearing will determine whether Rahul Gandhi will be exempted from appearing before the trial court or whether he will be required to attend the proceedings in person.
The MP-MLA Court, while hearing the case, issued summons directing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear in person. Challenging both the defamation proceedings and the summons issued by the trial court, Rahul Gandhi approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court. During the hearing, the High Court directed the petitioner to produce the records of the subordinate court.
After taking Kartikeya Singh Chouhan’s name, Rahul Gandhi had issued a clarification in the matter. He stated that he had intended to refer to the son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, but mistakenly mentioned Kartikeya Chouhan’s name instead.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on his birthday and said he stands with the TVK chief in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people, as well as in working together for the state’s progress.
Vijay, who assumed charge as chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, turned 52 on Monday. In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts.”
“I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the state’s progress,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
The Congress joined hands with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK after the assembly polls this year and is part of the Tamil Nadu government.
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