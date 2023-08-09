Home

From Winking To Blowing Kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Moments in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who gave his maiden speech in Parliament today after being reinstated as an MP, has landed in a controversy.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Modi government over the Manipur issue. Speaking for the first time in the Parliament after the restoration of MP status by the Supreme Court, the Gandhi scion said that the politics of the BJP has “murdered Bharat Mata” in Manipur and called members of the ruling party “traitors”. He also slammed Prime Minister Modi for not visiting Manipur and alleged that the PM does not consider the state a part of India, evoking strong protests by the treasury benches. Rahul was speaking on the second day of the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha. However, more than the speech, what grabbed more attention is Rahul Gandhi’s flying kiss in the Parliament after the speech which was caught on Camera.

In this video MP Rahul Gandhi can be showing blowing ‘Flying Kiss’. pic.twitter.com/5XnHWHQwkD — Facts (@BefittingFacts) August 9, 2023

Union Minister for women and Child development Smriti Irani, without naming Rahul Gandhi, alleged that he misbehaved and “only a misogynistic man can gesture a flying kiss to female parliamentarians”. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the minister said: “I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving.

The Congress party, on the other hand, denied the charges and said that the party MP was gesturing towards the treasury benches in general and that it was not directed towards any minister or MP in particular.

Absolutely shameful conduct by Rahul Gandhi, who blew a ‘flying kiss’ on his way out of the Parliament, gesturing towards a lady MP… Absolutely sickening. This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has displayed such disgusting behaviour. Earlier he was seen winking and throwing… pic.twitter.com/8YhhZaWmob — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 9, 2023

“Rahul Gandhi gestured towards the treasury benches as he was leaving with a flying kiss as he had called them brothers and sisters. He did not direct it towards any particular minister or MP, and not at all towards Union Minister Smriti Irani,” a Congress leader said to NDTV.

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi’s unusual gesture hit the headlines. Here’s the list:

Rahul Gandhi Hugs PM Narendra Modi in Parliament: In 2018, after he wrapped up his speech during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha. Congress president Rahul Gandhi walked over to the treasury benches to hug Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shake hands. This gesture by the Congress leader left the entire house startled.

In 2018, after he wrapped up his speech during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha. Congress president Rahul Gandhi walked over to the treasury benches to hug Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shake hands. This gesture by the Congress leader left the entire house startled. Wink in Parliament: In 2018, during a debate on the no-trust motion against the Centre, Rahul Gandhi got up from his seat, walked towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and embraced him, which left the BJP leader visibly startled. As he returned to his seat, Gandhi was then captured on camera winking at his fellow Congress MPs.

In 2018, during a debate on the no-trust motion against the Centre, Rahul Gandhi got up from his seat, walked towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and embraced him, which left the BJP leader visibly startled. As he returned to his seat, Gandhi was then captured on camera winking at his fellow Congress MPs. Poster of PM with Adani: Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Lok Sabha claimed close ties between Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. He displayed a photograph of the two together to back his point, prompting a reaction from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. “No posters please, if you will show posters then this side (BJP) will show posters of Rajasthan’s CM (Ashok Gehlot… with Gautam Adani). This is not appropriate,” Birla said, as per news agency ANI.

Unique protests: In August 2021, the former Congress president, along with his party colleagues and Opposition leaders, rode a bicycle to Parliament during the Monsoon Session to protest against a hike in fuel and cooking gas prices. He also called on the Opposition to “unite the majority voice of the people of India”.

