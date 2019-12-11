New Delhi: Ahead of the introduction of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a scathing attack, said that the Bill is an attempt by the government to “ethnically cleanse” the northeast region.

“The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The CAB is a attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service.https://t.co/XLDNAOzRuZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 11, 2019

On Tuesday, he said that CAB is an attack on the Indian Constitution. “Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation,” he had tweeted.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 9. Three northeastern states — Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh — stand excluded from the purview of the Bill, owing to inner line permit system. Assam and Tripura are up against the Bill. Both the states are witnessing widespread protests that have brought life to a standstill.

The Sixth Schedule areas in Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya are also out of the CAB ambit.