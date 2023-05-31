Home

News

India

Rahul Gandhi’s Dalit-Muslim Speech Sparks Controversy: Did The Congress Leader Make A Blunder?

Rahul Gandhi’s Dalit-Muslim Speech Sparks Controversy: Did The Congress Leader Make A Blunder?

Rahul Gandhi's comparison of the situation of Dalits in the 1980s to the Muslim community in present India courted controversy.

Rahul Gandhi was responding to a question concerning Muslims in India from 'Bay Area Muslim community' and the steps Congress will take to tackle the issues faced by them.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a debate after he claimed “what is happening to Muslims in India today, happened to Dalits in the 1980s”. Speaking at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event in San Francisco in the United States, Rahul Gandhi said several communities at some point in history have felt threatened and targeted.

“The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are feeling the same. You can’t cut hatred with hatred, but only with love and affection,” Rahul Gandhi said.

You may like to read

“Also, this is a periodical thing. What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in the 1980s. If you went to UP in the 1980s, this was happening with Dalits…We have to challenge it, fight it and do it with love and affection and not with hatred and we will do that,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Trending Now

#WATCH| Congress’ Rahul Gandhi in response to a question from ‘Bay Area Muslim community’ says,” The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked,I can guarantee Sikhs,Christians,Dalits,Tribals are feeling the same. What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in… pic.twitter.com/sukYLT9Ctp — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

The Congress leader was responding to a question concerning Muslims in India from ‘Bay Area Muslim community’ and the steps Congress will take to tackle the issues faced by them.

Did Rahul Gandhi make a blunder in Dalit-Muslim speech?

Rahul Gandhi’s comparison of Dalits in the 1980s to the situation of the Muslim community in present India courted controversy. Critics of Rahul Gandhi were quick to remind the Congress leader that his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi had served as the prime ministers of India from 1980 to 1989.

Rahul Gandhi in his speech had made it clear that many communities over time have felt ignored and faced the brunt of hate. Rahul Gandhi said it was time to unite against hatred and spread love.

Rahul Gandhi was not wrong when he said Dalits faced atrocities in the 1980s. The caste system was more relevant during the 1950-1980s in society regardless of any government ruling the Centre and state. The Dalits were considered “untouchables” and the end of the 1980s saw the uprising Dalit movement.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke about “economic inequality” and said that while some people were finding it difficult to make ends meet, about “five people have lakhs of crores” rupees. The Congress leader talked about the caste census conducted during the Congress-led UPA government, MNREGA and the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) proposed by the Congress.

“When we were in power, we had carried out the caste census. The idea was to take an X-Ray of society. Because without understanding the exact demographic and who is who, it is very difficult to distribute power effectively. We have been asking the BJP to release the numbers of the caste census and they are of course not doing it. When we will come to power we will do that,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“We are committed to making India a fair place. We understand deeply that India today in terms of its treatment of Dalits, tribals, the poor and minorities is not a fair place. And there are many things that can be done. The NYAY scheme that we proposed, MNREGA, increases education and healthcare spending, all these things can be done,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Infact, anybody who is poor in India today, when he looks at the extreme wealth that the limited number of people have, in some way he feels the same thing that you feel, that what is going on? How is it that these five people have lakhs of crores and I have nothing to eat.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES