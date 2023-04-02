Home

Rahul Gandhi Files Plea Challenging Conviction In Defamation Case; Surat Court To Hear Petition Tomorrow: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reportedly filed a plea in Surat court against his conviction and two-year- sentence in defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP following his conviction and two-year two-year sentencing by a Surat Court.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reportedly filed a plea against a court order which convicted him in a defamation case. Rahul Gandhi filed the plea in Gujarat’s Surat sessions court against the two-year jail term he was awarded in the defamation case, sources were quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express. The court will hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in Gujarat in a criminal defamation case on March 23 that sentenced him to two years in jail. The two-year jail term triggered Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha member from the date of the verdict. The court granted Rahul Gandhi bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

What’s the case against Rahul Gandhi

The case is related to to a criminal defamation suit filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi against Rahul Gandhi for his comment made during a rally in Karnataka. At a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Rahul Gandhi said: “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi…how come they all have Modi as common surname? How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

Following conviction, Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate his Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22, assigned to him as an MP. The notice to Gandhi to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow was served by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha and follows the disqualification notice issued last week.

Opposition parties protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Several Opposition parties including Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) participated in ‘black protest’ called by Congress against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back against Opposition for their “so-called unity”. PM Modi, while addressing the party workers after inaugurating the newly constructed BJP office in Delhi on March 28, said, “all those who are corrupt are coming together”, as he called the Opposition unity a “bhrashtachri bachao abhiyan”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.