New Delhi: After resignation from Gujarat Assembly, rebel Congress MLA from Radhanpur Alpesh Thakor on Friday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and claimed that the former Congress President had done nothing for the party. Thakor was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “I joined Congress trusting Rahul Gandhi, but unfortunately, he did nothing for us. We were insulted again and again. So, I have resigned from the post of Congress MLA.”

Besides Alpesh Thakor, Congress MLA Dhavalsinh Zala had also resigned from the Gujarat Assembly after contesting against the party candidates in the Rajya Sabha by-poll. The by-elections of the two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat commenced on Friday morning at the Assembly complex in Gandhinagar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Juglaji Thakor in the by-elections. “I have cast my vote for honest national leadership that wants to take the country to new heights. I cast vote as per my inner voice,” Thakor said after quitting the Assembly,” said the OBC leader. He added, “I got nothing other than mental stress being in Congress. I am free from that burden.” The Congress party, on the hand, had nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya.

Notably, on July 3, Rahul Gandhi clarified in an open letter that the grand old party should find his successor soon. His open letter read: “As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President.”

Soon after the results of the Lok Sabha elections came out, Rahul Gandhi had expressed his wish to step down as the Congress had managed to secure a minuscule 52 seats in the Lower House. Taking responsibility for the drubbing, Rahul had said that he would remain a party worker even after stepping down as the party chief.