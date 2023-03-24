Home

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified As MP: Instances When MPs, MLAs Were Disqualified Over Criminal Cases

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail over a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remarks during an election speech in Kolar in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified As MP: Congress leader and Waynand MP Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha, a day after he was convicted in a defamation case relating to 2019. The Lok Sabha Secretariat also declared his constituency vacant. The Election Commission may announce a special election soon for the seat. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail over a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remarks during an election speech in Kolar in Karnataka. The criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi. Rahul, during an election rally, said, “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname”, the remark cost him his MP status.

However, this is not the first time that an MP or an MLA has been disqualified over criminal cases against them. Take a look at some of the prominent leaders who were disqualified after they were convicted in a criminal case.

Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was disqualified as a legislator after she was convicted in a Rs 66-crore disproportionate assets case. The news grabbed a lot of eyeballs as this was perhaps one of the most high-profile cases where a sitting Chief Minister was disqualified because of a case of corruption. A Bengaluru court, in 2014, had sentenced her to four years in prison and imposed a Rs 100 crore fine on her.

Lalu Prasad Yadav: The former Bihar CM was disqualified after he was convicted in a fodder scam case. He was sentenced to five years in jail for embezzling Rs 970 crore in an animal fodder scam.

Rasheed Masood: The Congress leader was the first MP to be disqualified after he was convicted in a criminal case in 2013. The Supreme Court found him guilty in an MBBS seat scam wherein he had nominated ‘undeserving’ candidates for MBBS seats. Masood was sentenced to 4 years in jail.

Azam Khan: The Samajwadi Party leader was disqualified in 2019 after he was convicted in a hate speech case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He was sentenced to 3 years in jail in the case.

Strangulation Of Democracy: Congress On Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

As soon as the former Congress President was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member, several party leaders attack the Modi-led BJP and called the move “anti-democratic”. Congress leader Abhishek Manushinghvi, while addressing the media, said the move is nothing short of “strangulating the democracy”. “The day Rahul Gandhi raised questions against Adani, PM, this type of conspiracy was started to silence Rahul Gandhi. It’s a clear case of the anti-democratic, dictatorship attitude of BJP govt,” said Congress MP KC Venugopal.

“They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don’t want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth. We’ll continue to demand JPC, If needed we’ll go to jail to save democracy,” Congress chief Kharge said.

I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy. pic.twitter.com/IhUVHN3b1F — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 24, 2023

“I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy,” wrote Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

