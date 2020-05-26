New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who in a media interaction earlier today, called the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown a ‘failure,’ however, skirted responsibility on Maharashtra, saying that his party is not a ‘key decision-maker in the state.’ Also Read - Lockdown Has Failed, PM Modi Must Say What Plan B is, Rahul Gandhi Fires Salvo

Notably, Maharashtra, with over 52,000 cases, is by far the worst-affected state due to coronavirus. Congress, along with the NCP and Shiv Sena, governs Maharashtra in an alliance called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister of the state. Also Read - What if You Got 2-3 Days Notice Before Lockdown Was Announced, Rahul Gandhi Asks Migrants | Watch Video

In the aforementioned interview, when questioned on Maharashtra, the former Congress president said, “I would like to make a differentiation here. We are supporting the government in Maharashtra, but we are not the key decision maker in Maharashtra. We are decision-makers in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Puducherry. There is a difference between running the government and supporting it.” Also Read - Poor People Need Money, PM Should Reconsider COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Package: Rahul Gandhi

“I said very categorically that Maharashtra is an important state, Mumbai is the financial capital and there is a lot of attention, they have a difficult situation and lots of attention needs to be given to the state by the Centre,” he further said.

The development, notably, comes at a time there are reports of rift within the MVA. Last evening, CM Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met each other at former’s residence; the Sena, however, said that there is no worry and that the government is ‘strong.’

Yesterday, Sharad Pawar had also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Hours later, BJP leader Narayan Rane also met the Governor and urged him to impose President’s rule in the state.