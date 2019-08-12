Wayanad: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday met and distributed relief material to the people of his Lok Sabha constituency and said that he had asked for support from PM Modi for the flood-affected area.

At a relief camp in Kaithapoyil, Wayanad, Gandhi said that he had called the Chief Minister and requested him to help as aggressively as possible.

“I also called the PM and explained to him the tragedy that has taken place here and the need for support from the centre,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress at a relief camp in Kaithapoyil, Wayanad: As your MP, I called CM & requested him to help here as aggressively as possible. I also called the PM &explained to him the tragedy that has taken place here &the need for support from the centre.#KeralaFloods2019 pic.twitter.com/pKGpqPZl0w — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

The death toll has touched 76 due to flood-related incidents across the state with over 1.5 lakh people shifted to around 1,300 camps across the rain-battered state of Kerala.

Yesterday, nine bodies were recovered so far in the landslide that occurred at Kavalappara, Nilambur in Malappuram district on August 8 and search & rescue operation is still underway as 63 people are feared trapped, including 20 children.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), 58 people were reported missing and 32 were injured due to flood-related incidents across the state between August 8 and 11.