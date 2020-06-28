New Delhi: Hitting back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, days after he punned on the Prime Minister’s name in a tweet, calling him ‘Surender Modi’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the former of doing ‘ochi rajneeti’ (shallow minded politics). In an exclusive interview to ANI, Shah said that his tweets against PM Narendra Modi and the government are encouraged by China and Pakistan. Also Read - Coronavirus Latest News: These 8 States Account For Majority of Cases, Fatalities Across The Country | Full List Here

He asserted that government was fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it was painful to see him (Rahul Gandhi) indulging in shallow minded politics.

"It is a matter of self-introspection for him and Congress that his hashtag (#Surender Modi) is being taken forward by Pakistan and China. It is not for me. It is a matter of concern for Congress that hashtag of their leader is being encouraged by Pakistan and China. You say what China and Pakistan like. And at this time of crisis," Amit Shah launched blistering attack on Congress.

Notably, Gandhi has been repeatedly targeting the government over ‘violent face-off’ in Eastern Ladakh. However, other opposition parties have backed the government’s stance in the matter.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress’ Maharashtra ally NCP sided with the Centre over the issue saying that the Galwan valley incident cannot be immediately labelled as a failure of the Defence Minister, as Indian soldiers were alert during patrolling. Responding to the allegation raised by Gandhi, NCP patriarch Pawar said one cannot forget that China captured around 45,000 sqkm of India’s land after the 1962 war.