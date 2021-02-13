Ajmer: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took part in a farmers’ tractor rally in Rajasthan to voice his support for the protests against Centre’s new farm laws. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Responds to PM Modi's 'Andolan-jeevi' Jibe, Tweets, 'Crony-jeevi Hai Jo, Desh Bech Raha Hai Wo':

Rahul Gandhi was seen driving a tractor in Ajmer's Roopangarh. Visuals showed Rahul Gandhi driving a tractor while a few other leaders were sitting with him. As he slowly drove the tractor with a tricolour in front of it, Rahul Gandhi greeted supporters and waved at them. Watch the video below:

The Congress party tweeted pictures of Rahul Gandhi on the tractor saying, “This farmer’s tractor will bring this arrogant BJP government on track. Rahul Gandhi today strengthened the voice of farmers by taking part in the farmers’ tractor rally in Roopangarh, Ajmer.”

Addressing the rally in Ajmer, Rahul Gandhi said, “Farm laws’ implementation will cause unemployment. PM says he’s giving options. Yes, he has given- hunger, unemployment and suicide. He wants to talk to farmers but they won’t until laws are repealed. Agriculture belongs to ‘Bharat Mata’, not industrialists.”

Before the rally, Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at a temple dedicated to folk deity Veer Tejaji in Ajmer’s Sursura village.

After arrival at the Ajmer’s Kishangarh airport from Sri Ganganagar, Rahul Gandhi left for the temple by road with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. After it, Rahul Gandhi was seen talking to the priest. The temple committee honoured Rahul Gandhi with an idol of the deity.