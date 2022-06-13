Rahul Gandhi ED Inquiry LIVE: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a summons in the National Herald case, a high political drama has erupted outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.  Gandhi’s statement will be recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA Act. An assistant director will ask the questions and a deputy director will supervise the questioning. Another officer will type out his statement. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on this big story.Also Read - What is National Herald Case in which ED Summoned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi | EXPLAINED

Live Updates

  • 12:29 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi ED Enquiry LIVE: Veteran Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Randeep Surjewala detained.

  • 12:21 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi Faces ED LIVE: 8 Questions ED Might Ask Rahul Gandhi Today

    1. What was your position at Associated Journals Limited?
    2. His association with Young India Limited
    3. Why did you hold shares in your name?
    4. Did you have a meeting with previous shareholders?
    5. Why did Congress decide to give a loan to Young India Limited?
    6. Congress decision behind reviving the National Herald
    7. Details of the loans given by Congress
    8. Details of the assets of the Associated Journals Limited and the National Herald

  • 12:14 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi ED Questioning LIVE: Speaking to ANI, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh said, “Whenever BJP and Modi get scared, they push ED in the front. We will fight the fight of the people. We will take to streets, parliament and court for this. There is no case, no FIR, it was started in 2014 by the Modi government.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi ED Questioning LIVE: Congress workers protesting in the Central Delhi area detained by police. Besides, Congress leaders Rajni Patil,Akhilesh Prasad Singh, L. Hanumanthaiah &Thirunavukkarasar Su. have also been taken into custody in Mandir Marg PS for protesting in support of Rahul. Congress workers protesting at various points near party HQ

  • 12:12 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi ED Questioning LIVE: We’re protesting against what’s happening in the country today. PM should give a message to the nation that violence won’t be tolerated, said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress. Congress leaders gather at party HQ to express solidarity with top leadership as Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED

  • 12:11 PM IST

  • 12:11 PM IST

    ‘Gandhi’s Out on Bail’: The world is seeing how even corruption can have ‘Satyagraha’. Mahatma Gandhi taught world to fight for truth while Congress teaching world to celebrate corruption & fight for it. Gandhis are out on bail, it’s not a political case, said BJP’s Sambit Patra on National Herald case

  • 12:10 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi ED Questioning LIVE: Congress workers in Jammu and Bengaluru protest against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the Centre. Rahul has been summoned by ED today in the National Herald case.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    Robert Vadra Extends Support to Rahul Gandhi: Ahead of Rahul’s ED appearance, Businessman and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra extended support to his brother-in-law. Citing his personal experience, Vadra said,”I have 15 times been through summons and visits with Enforcement Directorate and have answered every question and delivered more than 23,000 documents, of my first Rupee earned till date. I believe, Truth will Prevail, and the harassment of the prevailing dispensation will not have the effect they desire.”

  • 12:04 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi ED Questioning LIVE: The Delhi Police has imposed provisions of Section 144 CrPC to prohibit assembly and entry of people on roads leading to the ED headquarters in Pravaratan Bhawan on A P J Abdul Kalam Road.