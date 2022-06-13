Rahul Gandhi ED Inquiry LIVE: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a summons in the National Herald case, a high political drama has erupted outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Gandhi’s statement will be recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA Act. An assistant director will ask the questions and a deputy director will supervise the questioning. Another officer will type out his statement. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on this big story.Also Read - What is National Herald Case in which ED Summoned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi | EXPLAINED