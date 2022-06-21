Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) for another round of questioning in connection to the National Herald case. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED for fourth round of questioning in connection to the probe. Appearing a day after his 52nd birthday, Gandhi arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi at 11.05 AM with his “Z+” category CRPF security escort. The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent around 35 hours at the ED office during these four days, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED is understood to be asking Rahul Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper’s publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment. Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Rahul Gandhi’s ED questioning in connection to the National Herald Case.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Appears Before ED in National Herald Case, Congress Delegation to Meet President