New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday who took oath as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in the inaugural session of the 17th Lok Sabha forgot to sign in the parliament register, stated a report. He was later reminded by several lawmakers and officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Congress chief then signed in the register and was applauded by his party members including his mother Sonia Gandhi.

#WATCH Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi leaves from Lok Sabha. He took oath as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/znHgnHoENn — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Minutes before taking the oath in English, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that his fourth consecutive term as a member of the Lok Sabha begins on Monday. His tweet read: “Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India.”

My 4th consecutive term as a Member of the #LokSabha begins today. Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2019

Gandhi, who was elected as the Parliament for the fourth time, had won the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

He had also contested from the Gandhi bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. However, he was defeated by BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes. In fact, Union Minister Smriti Irani reportedly received the longest applause when she took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday. As soon as she was called for oath taking, ruling BJP members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other union ministers and MPs were seen enthusiastically thumping the desk for a long time.

After taking oath in Hindi, Irani greeted pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar and also opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi’s mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who reciprocated the greetings with a namaste gesture. Rahul Gandhi was not present in the House at that time.

(With agency inputs)