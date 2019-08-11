New Delhi: With Kerala battling a severe deluge due to incessant rainfall over the past one week and Wayanad reported to be one of the worst-hit – its MP Rahul Gandhi is now set to camp at the constituency.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi said, “For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, #Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District & State officials.”

The Kerala floods death toll has reached 55 and over 1.5 lakh people shifted to around 1,300 camps across the rain-battered state, the Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the coming days.

The maximum deaths – 15 – were reported from Wayanad, while Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode were other worst-hit districts.

A red alert for Sunday has been issued in Kasargode, Kannur, and Wayanad. More rain is predicted in a few other districts.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi had also made a rare call to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention for rescue and relief in his floods-ravaged constituency.

“The Prime Minister has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster,” Gandhi’s Wayanad MP office had then tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday and urged him to help his constituency, Wayanad.

With inputs from IANS