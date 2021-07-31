New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on July 28, informed party sources on Friday evening.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Drives Tractor to Parliament to Protest Against Farm Laws | Watch

The sources said, "Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken his COVID-19 vaccination on July 28. Hence, he did not attend the house on July 29 and July 30."

Rahul Gandhi was suffering from COVID-19 in April, following which his vaccination got delayed.

In a tweet, he wrote, “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.”

Earlier, on June 17, party sources had informed that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine with required time intervals.