Former US President Barack Obama's new book 'A Promised Land' hit the shelves earlier this week. According to NYT's review, The book – 'A promised Land' is an autobiography by Obama which is 'more political than personal'. The book is reportedly is a harsh self-assessment by Obama of his Presidential tenure and his life including his first stirring of social awareness in his teenage years.

Interestingly, former Congress party president, Rahul Gandhi has found mention in Obama's latest book. Referring to Rahul Gandhi, Barack Obama writes in his new book 'A Promised Land', "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject."

The former US president has authored several books in the past, including 'Dreams from My Father', 'The Audacity of Hope', and 'Change we can Believe in'.

Obama also wrote about former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying he comes across as “having a kind of impassive integrity”.

Obama’s new book also mentions US President-elect Joe Biden. Obama describes the current US President-elect Biden as a decent man who “might get prickly if he thought he wasn’t given his due – a quality that might flare up when dealing with a much younger boss”.

Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Obama writes that the leader reminds him of the street-smart bosses who used to run Chicago at one point in time.