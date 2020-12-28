New Delhi: Former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi and interim party chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday skipped the 136th Congress Foundation Day event. While Rahul Gandhi left on a short personal visit abroad a day before on Sunday, Sonia Gandhi has been avoiding attending public events. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Putting Up a Strong Fight Alone, Anti-BJP Parties Should Unite Under UPA Banner: Shiva Sena's Saamana

However, senior party leader AK Antony unfurled the flag at AICC headquarters and a number of senior party functionaries were present at the event including AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Tweets Video About Farm Laws Protest, Says Govt Has To Listen Farmers

Others Congress leaders present included Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, who had sought an organisational overhaul in the party, besides Sachin Pilot who revolted against the Congress government in Rajasthan a while back. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi's Leadership Necessary, Congress to Organise Chintan Shivir, Say Party Leaders After 5-Hour Meet at Sonia's Residence

Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday afternoon on a short personal visit and would be away for a few days.

The party did not disclose the location where Gandhi is travelling, but according to sources he has gone to Milan, Italy.

In a taunt at Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted in Hindi saying: “Congress here is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day and Rahul Gandhi has disappeared.”

Meanwhile in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra skipped answering queries on Rahul Gandhi’s absence.

Priyanka Gandhi later spoke to reporters and said the government should listen to the voice of farmers and should not dub the agitation as a “political conspiracy”.

Thousands of farmers are camping on Delhi’s borders to press for the repeal of three new central agriculture laws.

“To say that this is a political conspiracy is wrong. I feel that the words being used for farmers are a sin. The government is answerable to the farmers and the government should talk to the farmers and take back the laws,” she said.

She said the jawans protecting the country’s borders are the sons of farmers and the government should understand that the farmers are the ‘annadatas’ (food givers) of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)