Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday accused the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi of provoking the farmers to create ruckus in the national capital on the Republic Day. "Congress constantly tried to instigate farmers' agitation. When some farmer leaders had said on 26th that it's final match, then Punjab govt should have monitored the tractors leaving from the state & made preventive arrests of habitual criminals," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

"The manner in which there was violence in Delhi yesterday, the more it is condemned, the less it is. Action should be against all of those who instigated others. India won't tolerate the manner in which the Tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort," he added.

The opposition party cannot escape its responsibility as it is in power in Punjab, he said, adding that the state government should have arrested criminal elements as a preventive measure as people drove their tractors from there to the protest venue in Delhi.

He referred to tweets from some Congress handles that had lauded the rally on Wednesday and also to prior remarks of some farmer leaders to hit out at them for the violence in which, he noted, over 400 police personnel were injured.

The senior BJP leader hit out at Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he had always worked to provoke protestors and denounced violence only after it had drawn nationwide provocation.

The Congress is desperate and frustrated, he said, adding that Communist parties are also in the same state.

These parties want violence and unrest in the country at any cost so that they could exploit it, he said, claiming that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only been rising

“The Congress wants to create a situation of unrest in the country. This is what is left of Congress” politics. It worried as to what will happen to its family-based politics,” he said.

Farmers of other states have not supported the agitation, Javadekar said, adding that the three contentious farm laws have only given tillers more options.

The Congress knows it and does not want any resolution to be reached between protesting farmer unions and the government, he said.

Lauding the Delhi Police, he said it displayed remarkable restraint despite being attacked by swords and stones