We May Have Differences But INDIA Bloc Will Defeat BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Opposition parties may have differences but it will unite together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Opposition parties may have differences but it will unite together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024.

“I am confident INDIA bloc will defeat BJP, we may have differences, but we all work with great flexibility,” Rahul Gandhi said.

