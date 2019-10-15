Bhiwadi: During a campaign for a party candidate in Bhiwadi West, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted both BJP and Congress, taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

At a time when Rahul Gandhi is still facing criticism over his decision to resign as Congress president, Owaisi too joined in the chorus and slammed him.

“When a ship sinks in the middle of a sea, the captain evacuates everyone safely but Gandhi is a captain who himself left after seeing the Congress sinking. Muslims are not alive due to Congress’ mercy on us for 70 years, rather we are alive because of the Constitution and by the grace of God,” said Owaisi.

A few days back too, Owaisi had criticised the Congress party and had blamed the top leadership of Congress for ignoring the important assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

”Congress has been wiped out from the political spectrum of the country. It can’t be revived even by a calcium injection,” he said.

Recently, Congress leader Salman Khurshid also called Rahul Gandhi’s exit as party president the biggest problem as to why the party is still struggling.

Owaisi then went on to lambast the Triple Talaq law, saying, “The Triple Talaq law is against all the Muslim women. BJP is a long-lasting government which means that this darkness is going to last long.”

A Owaisi in Bhiwandi: If you (PM Modi) think with Triple Talaq Bill you have done justice to Muslim women then this is a wrong perception. If you really want to do justice then on behalf of all Muslims in #Maharashtra I request you to give them reservation like Maratha. (14.10) pic.twitter.com/kXoU3OYiqd — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019

Owaisi remarked that if PM Modi really is concerned and wants to do justice, then he should give reservation to Muslim women just as it has given to Marathas.

”If Modi can give reservation to Marthas in name of their empowerment, then why not to Marathi Muslims in Maharashtra, who are also socially backward”, questioned Owaisi.