Rahul Gandhi Joins Farmers Protest In Delhi, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Jharkhand CANCELLED

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is flying in to Delhi from Jaipur, to join the Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand has been cancelled.

Rahul Gandhi with Farmers (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Farmers Protest has been going on for two days now and the 200-plus farmer unions have been protesting for the Centre to agree to their demand of the enactment of the law regarding MSP of crops. The protest is against the Central government i.e. BJP and the opposition parties have been extending their support to the farmers. In a latest news development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is joining the Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March and for this, he has also cancelled his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand. Here’s all that you must know…

Rahul Gandhi Joins Farmers’ Delhi Chalo Protest

As mentioned earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has joined the Delhi Chalo Protest of the farmers. The leader has flown to Delhi, to be with the farmers and stand with them, as they demand the enactment of the law of MSP of crops. Earlier, the Jharkhand Congress President, Rajesh Thakur had said that Rahul Gandhi had to leave for Delhi, for a ‘special purpose’.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra CANCELLED In Jharkhand

As Rahul Gandhi joins the farmers for their protest, his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stands cancelled in Jharkhand; it was scheduled to begin today, Feb 14 but now, the planned interaction of the party leader with MGNREGA workers in Ranka, Garhwa district, will be conducted by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Jharkhand Congress Presidnt Rajesh Thakur, Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar and other Congress leaders.

On the cancellation of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the party’s spokesperson Sonal Shanti has informed PTI, “As per the decision taken on Tuesday late night, all programmes under Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have been cancelled in Jharkhand.” The spokesperson further said that it is ‘unlikely’ that the yatra would resume from Jharkhand later.

What Are The Demands Of The Farmers?

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they’re marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher. According to the protesting farmers, the centre promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate. Further, they are demanding to punish those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

An appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), linking it with farming, has also been made by the farmers. Also, they have demanded compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protests in 2021 and a job for any family member has been put in place.

(Inputs from ANI)

