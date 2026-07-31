Rahul Gandhi joins Pappu Yadav’s satirical ‘chanda theft’ skit in Parliament over Ram Temple donations embezzlement | Video

During the performance, Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan, better known as Pappu Yadav, portrayed a temple priest. Wearing saffron attire and carrying an image of Lord Ram, he became the central figure in the Opposition's symbolic skit.

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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) and other Opposition MPs protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament over the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement during the ongoing Monsoon Session in New Delhi. ANI

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament saw an unusual scene on Friday as Independent MP Pappu Yadav turned up dressed in saffron and enacted the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Joining him in this was Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with other Opposition leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party MPs Awadhesh Prasad and Dharmendra Yadav, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji.

The protest took place near the Makar Dwar steps as Opposition parties continued to target the Centre over the alleged Ram Temple donation scam and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the House over police action against students during recent protests.

The lawmakers raised slogans such as ‘Amit Shah istifa do'(Amit Shah resign), ‘Amit Shah sadan mein aao (Come to the Parliament, Amit Shah), and ‘chadhawa chor, gaddi chorh (Leave the seat, thief).

How did the protest unfold?

In the staged performance, Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, acted as devotees making donations by placing money into collection boxes. Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav, who played the role of a priest, was shown secretly pocketing the cash instead of depositing it, in a symbolic reference to the Opposition’s allegations surrounding the Ram Temple.

The skit was presented in the style of a street play. One by one, MPs stepped forward to offer donations, but instead of putting the money into the collection box, Yadav slipped it into his pocket. The act was interrupted by an SP MP portraying a devotee, who questioned him over the alleged “illegal” act.

#WATCH | Delhi | Monsoon Session of the Parliament | Opposition MPs including Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi protest over the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement pic.twitter.com/1BXa6UiUuq — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

Among those who joined the protest were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP leaders Awadhesh Prasad and Dharmendra Yadav, and JMM’s Mahua Maji. The MPs gathered behind a prominent banner with the slogan – “Amit Shah Sadan Se Gayab Kyun?”

The performance ended with the “priest” rejecting accusations of stealing donations and making a theatrical escape from the group of “devotees”. Through satire, the skit sought to draw attention to the Opposition’s claims over the handling of Ram Temple donations.

BJP takes offence

The BJP hit out at the Opposition’s protest, claiming that the demonstration insulted Hindu customs and religious figures. Union Minister Giriraj Singh took particular aim at Pappu Yadav’s saffron attire, alleging that the act was an attempt to disrespect saints and malign Sanatana traditions.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj also attacked the demonstration, saying the Opposition had “no real connection with Lord Ram” and had insulted Lord Ram, the saffron colour and the Sanatan tradition through the skit.

Maharaj criticised Pappu Yadav’s participation in the performance, likening his role to “demon Kalnemi” and accusing the Opposition of backing the act. He said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had expressed strong disapproval of the protest and cautioned MPs against actions that could invite disciplinary measures.

Describing the demonstration as “highly condemnable”, Maharaj urged the Speaker to address what he alleged was disrespect towards Sanatan tradition, Lord Ram, saints and Indian culture.