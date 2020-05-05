New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lauded the three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir who won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their “striking images of life” in the valley. Also Read - 3 Indian Photojournalists Who Captured Life in Kashmir During Lockdown Win Pulitzer Prize 2020 | See Pics

“Congratulations to Indian photojournalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand for winning a Pulitzer Prize for their powerful images of life in Jammu & Kashmir. You make us all proud,” he tweeted. Also Read - Pulitzer Prize Winner Author Russell Baker Dead at 93

Citing a report, Gandhi said the photojournalists won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their feature photography during the lockdown in the region, following abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. The Pulitzer Prize is considered the most prestigious award in journalism.