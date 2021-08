New Delhi: Top leaders of around 15 opposition parties on Thursday took out a protest march against the government on several issues, including Pegasus, alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, and against the curtailment of the monsoon session with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the voice of people was “crushed” in the House. The protest lead by Rahul Gandhi met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and then walked in protest from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Visits Kheer Bhawani Temple, Dargah Hazratbal Amid Two-day J&K Trip

The MPs held banners and placards calling to withdraw farm laws and “murder of democracy” were written. Leading the protest, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi alleged, “We have to come out here to speak to the press as we in Opposition are not allowed to speak in the Parliament. This is a murder of democracy.” Also Read - 2024 Poll Strategy, Congress Overhaul: What Transpired at Kapil Sibal's Post-Birthday Dinner Meet?

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the voice of 60 per cent of the country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha, they (women MPs) were physically beaten. Parliament session is over, but as far as 60 per cent of the country is concerned, there has been no Parliament session. Also Read - Miffed Over Suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Account, Congress to Hold Protest Today

The opposition leaders demanded that farm laws should be withdrawn immediately and said they were opposing the curtailment of the monsoon session which was scheduled till Friday.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “The opposition did not get a chance to present their views in the house and the incident against women MPs yesterday was against democracy as it felt like we (opposition) were standing at the Pakistan border.”

Opposition leaders are likely to meet the Chairman of the house to complain about Wednesday’s incidents. Ahead of the march, the opposition MPs held a meeting in Parliament.

The Parliament was adjourned sine die on Wednesday but the opposition alleged that when they were opposing the Insurance Bill in the House, the women MPs were manhandled by male marshals.

Congress MP Chhaya Verma, who is the Congress Whip said, “I was pushed by male marshals and subsequently I fell on Phulo Devi Netam who fell on the floor in the House while I was trying to make way.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said, “In my entire parliamentary career, I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today in the Upper House. More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is very sad and painful, its an attack on democracy.”

Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said, “Insurance Amendment Bill to privatise GIC was passed in RS with a large force of security personnel present. The Govt refused to send it to a Select Committee, a demand by all Opposition parties including those close to the BJP. What happened this evening was worse than atrocious.”

(With Agency Inputs)