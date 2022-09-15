Kollam: After traversing a total 150 kilometres since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra would be taking a “well earned rest” in Kollam district of Kerala on Thursday before resuming the march on September 16. The yatris would be resting at Younus College in Kollam on Thursday, a party member said.Also Read - Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 8: Ideology of BJP, RSS is Hatred, They Are Destroying India, Says Rahul Gandhi in Chathannoor

"150 kms completed so far. Today afternoon, @RahulGandhi interacted with students at Chathannoor in Kollam district. Evening padayatra saw massive crowds. Tomorrow is a well-earned rest day for all and the padayatra resumes day after from Kollam," Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in-charge communication, tweeted.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

The yatra will enter Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23. The foot march will traverse through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.