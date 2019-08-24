New Delhi: Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi along with several leaders of Opposition is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir today in wake of the abrogation of Article 370.

Since reports of the Opposition’s delegation impending visit to the state surfaced, the Jammu and Kashmir Information and Public Relations Department advised them to stay put.

The Jammu And Kashmir Information and Public Relations Department issued a statement advising political leaders, to “not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience” at a “time when the government is trying to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the threat of cross border terrorism and attacks…”

Reacting on this, NCP leader Majeed Memon, who is part of the visiting Opposition delegation, said, “Our motive is not to go and create disturbances, we aren’t going in govt’s opposition, we are going in govt’s support, so that we too give suggestions as to what must be done.”

The delegation of nine opposition parties led by Rahul Gandhi will visit Jammu and Kashmir. A senior Congress leader reaffirmed that “Rahul Gandhi along with senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and leaders from CPI, CPI-M, RJD, DMK and others will be part of the delegation”.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had engaged Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in discourse over Twitter when he asked, “Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there.”

This is not the first time that the Congress party has attempted to reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir post the bifurcation of state into two Union Territories. Only weeks ago, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and the state Congress chief were stopped at the Srinagar airport and sent back to Delhi- citing curbs placed in the Valley.