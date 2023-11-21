Home

Rahul Gandhi Likely To Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections From Amethi Again, Says UP Congress Prez

Accompanied by Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad and others, Ajay Rai slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre and state for attempting to cash in on the opening of the Ram Temple by turning it into a political event.

Amethi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will once again seek election from his traditional seat of Amethi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai confirmed on Tuesday. Rai emphasized the Gandhi family’s deep connection to Amethi and asserted Rahul Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to the people of the constituency. This announcement sets the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle as Rahul Gandhi faces off against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated him in the 2019 elections, as per a news report carried by IANS.

Embarrassing Upset For Congress At 2019 Parliamentary Polls

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, in an embarrassing upset for the Congress, Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi seat to the BJP’s Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes. However, he had bagged the Wayanad seat in Kerala with a handsome margin of over 4.31 lakh votes to enter the Lok Sabha from South India for the first time. This is the second time that Rai spoke about Rahul Gandhi’s possibility of returning to his old bastion, Amethi, after his previous statement to the effect in August in Lucknow.

“The construction of the Ram Temple is a matter of faith, not making it into a mega event. If there is enough faith, even a single lamp and solitary flower are sufficient. The BJP is indulging in all this to fool the people in an election year,” said Rai.

BJP Demands Apology After Rahul Gandhi Makes Foul Statement On PM Modi’s Presence In World Cup Final

Following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s remark indirectly blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s loss in the World Cup Final, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad reprimanded Gandhi for using such disrespectful language towards the Prime Minister and demanded an apology. Prasad asserted that Gandhi’s statement was unbecoming of a responsible leader and reflected poorly on his character. He further urged Gandhi to maintain decorum and avoid making such insensitive remarks in the future.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Foul Remarks

“What happened to you, Rahul Gandhi? You are using such words for the prime minister of the country. Our Prime Minister met the players and motivated them. Winning or losing is part of the game. Rahul Gandhi needs to apologise,” Prasad said.

(With inputs from agencies)

