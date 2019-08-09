New Delhi: Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Friday assured all that he spoke to the Prime Minister and sought his help for relief to rain-induced floods in Kerala and his constituency there.

It is reported that Gandhi made a rare phone call to PM Modi in bid to seek his assistance in relief work for Kerala, which is battling a serious deluge.

“The Prime Minister has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster,” Gandhi’s Wayanad MP office tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday and urged him to help his constituency, Wayanad.

A landslide-hit Wayanad is reeling under extreme duress due to incessant rainfall in the area that has also trapped numerous people. There has been 260 mm of rain in Wayanad, leading to a huge landslide which has marooned around 2,000 people in Meppadi in the district.

As per reports, as many as 60 people have been rescued from Wayanad so far.

#UPDATE Landslide in Wayanad: 60 people have been rescued by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) today from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. #KeralaRain

Incessant rain in Kerala have claimed 23 lives in the past two days. Over 22,000 people have been shifted to some 315 relief camps across the state, officials said.

Till late on Thursday the toll was eight, but Friday’s count put the number at 23. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, Kasargode and Idukki were the worst affected.

With IANS inputs