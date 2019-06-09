New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency-Wayanad, Sunday, met Rajamma, a retired nurse who was present at the time of his birth, forty-nine years ago.

The 72-year-old, who was still in training to be a nurse at the time, was reportedly among the first to take the infant Rahul in her hands.

“I was lucky as I was first among the few who took the newborn baby in my hands. He was so cute. I was witness to his birth. I was thrilled… we all were thrilled to see the grandson of prime minister Indira Gandhi,” Vavathil had told PTI last month.

Meanwhile on Saturday, while addressing a victory rally in Kalpetta of Wayanad, Gandhi had attacked PM Modi saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses poison of hatred to divide this country and lies to win the election.

“At the national level, we’re fighting poison. Mr Narendra Modi uses poison, I’m using a strong word but Mr Narendra Modi uses poison of hatred to divide this country. He uses anger and hatred to divide the people of this country. He uses lies to win the election,”Rahul had stated.

Gandhi had won Wayanad seat by a record margin of 4.31 lakh votes. He had defeated his nearest rival Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s PP Suneer.