Rahul Gandhi Back As MP As Congress Leader’s Lok Sabha Membership Restored
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary membership was restored today following a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case against him over the 'Modi surname' remark.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary membership was restored today following a stay on his conviction by the Supreme Court in a criminal defamation case against him over the 'Modi surname' remark.
