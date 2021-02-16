New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Hum do, Humare do’ remark, saying the slogan was used for family planning and if Rahul wants to promote the slogan he has to get married. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Responds to PM Modi's 'Andolan-jeevi' Jibe, Tweets, 'Crony-jeevi Hai Jo, Desh Bech Raha Hai Wo':

"Hum do, Humare do slogan was earlier used for family planning. If he (Rahul Gandhi) wants to promote this, he must get married," Ramdas Athawale said.

Ramdas Athawale went on to say that the woman Rahul Gandhi marries should be Dalit as it would fill Mahatma Gandhi's dream of ending casteism.

"He must marry a Dalit girl and fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's dream of eliminating casteism. It can be used to inspire youth," said Ramdas Athawale.

Last week while addressing Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government was following the decades-old ‘Hum do, Humare do’ slogan to promote “two corporate friends” who were steadily taking control of India’s Rs 40 lakh crore agriculture business and rendering farmers, small traders and labourers jobless.