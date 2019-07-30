New Delhi: Not only former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is grappling these days but his 22-year-old namesake from Indore is also facing challenges, while convincing others that he is not a ‘fake’ person.

Rahul Gandhi 2.0, a class five dropout, said he had nothing to do with politics but has been suffering difficulties because of his famous title. He is now mulling to get rid of the famous surname. “I am now considering changing my surname through legal process,” he rued.

Speaking to PTI, Rahul, a resident of Akhand Nagar, said,”I have a Aadhaar card as the only document of my identity. When I furnish a copy of this document to purchase a mobile SIM card or for any other work, people consider me a fake person because of my name…they look at me with suspicion.”

“When I introduce myself to unknown people over phone, many of them abruptly hang up asking how did Rahul Gandhi come to live in Indore? They consider me a fake caller,” he rues.

Disclosing the story behind his ‘Gandhi’ surname, Rahul recalled that top officials of the BSF used to address his father late Rajesh Malviya, who had worked as a washerman in the paramilitary force, as “Gandhi”.