Breaking News LIVE Updates June 14: After 8 hours of questioning on day 2, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED in the National Herald case. Accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office at around 11:05 AM. The probe agency recorded his statement under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). After being questioned for about four hours, Rahul Gandhi took a break for about an hour at around 3:30 PM and went home and then returned for questioning at 4:30 PM. On Monday, he was questioned by the agency officials for several hours. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on the major news from India and around the world.