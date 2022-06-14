Breaking News LIVE Updates June 14: After 8 hours of questioning on day 2, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED in the National Herald case. Accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office at around 11:05 AM. The probe agency recorded his statement under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). After being questioned for about four hours, Rahul Gandhi took a break for about an hour at around 3:30 PM and went home and then returned for questioning at 4:30 PM. On Monday, he was questioned by the agency officials for several hours. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on the major news from India and around the world.Also Read - 'Mai Toh Khokhe Pe Chai..': Man Alleges He Was Wrongfully Detained During Congress' Protest Against ED

Live Updates

  • 9:55 PM IST

    Delhi | Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, AICC Secy Pranav Jha & NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan along with other party leaders continue to be detained at Vasant Kunj Police Stations for more than 8 hours

  • 9:17 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED again tomorrow: After 8 hours of questioning, Rahul Gandhi has been summoned again by the ED for questioning in the National Herald case. The Congress leader will have to appear before the probe agency tomorrow. He was questioned for over eight hours by the ED for the second consecutive day.
  • 6:42 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi should first provide ED right answers on serious charges of corruption against him, says Union minister Anurag Thakur in response to the Congress leader’s criticism of prime minister’s decision to provide 10 lakh jobs in next 18 months

  • 6:41 PM IST

    Delhi | Rajasthan CM Gehlot reaches Mandir Marg PS where congress leaders detained
    “Seeing this for 1st time that visitors being stopped from meeting detainees. Not allowed to enter police stations. Officials 1st agree to let us meet, then get instructions to stop us,” he says

  • 5:45 PM IST

    TS Singhdeo on ED summon to Rahul Gandhi: Unnecessary & oppressive! It doesn’t seem they have a question they want to ask. If they had,they would’ve asked directly,wouldn’t have taken over 1-2 hrs. If you are taking so much time,you don’t know what you want to ask: Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singhdeo on ED summon to Rahul Gandhi

  • 5:26 PM IST

    Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi says party leaders KC Venugopal, AR Chowdhury, MPs Deepender Hooda, Ranjita Ranjan, Jothimani, himself & other Cong leaders continue to be detained at Badarpur PS for last 7 hours. KC Venugopal has also received medical attention at there, he adds.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    Delhi | Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Mukul Wasnik and Manish Chatrath stopped outside Apollo Hospital while on their way to Badarpur PS to meet party leaders

  • 4:44 PM IST

    Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returns to Enforcement Directorate for the fourth round of questioning

  • 4:34 PM IST
    Detained Congress leaders at Vasant Kunj Police Station in Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Raghu Sharma & other leaders present at Vasant Kunj PS in Delhi. Surjewala and some other leaders and workers were detained earlier today during their protest over ED probe against Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case.
  • 3:50 PM IST
    Rahul leaves ED Office After Being Questioned: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning in the National Herald case.