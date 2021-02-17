Puducherry: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the assassination of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 brought him tremendous pain but he does not have anger or hatred towards anybody and he forgives those who are responsible for it. He made the statement while interacting with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women in Puducherry. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Must Marry A Dalit Woman, Fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's Dream: Ramdas Athawale

During the interaction, the Congress MP was asked, "Your father was killed by the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) what are your feelings about these people? To this he answered by saying violence cannot take away anything.

“I don’t have anger or hatred towards anybody. Of course, I lost my father and for me it was a very difficult time,” he said, adding, it was similar to having one’s heart severed. I felt tremendous pain, but I don’t feel anger, I don’t feel any hatred or any anger. I forgive,” he said to rounds of applause.

“Violence cannot take away anything from you… my father is alive in me…my father is talking through me,” added Rahul.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on being asked about his father’s death, in Puducherry. He says, “I don’t have anger or hatred towards anybody. I lost my father and it was a difficult time for me. I felt tremendous pain.” pic.twitter.com/YVfZFFyfKy — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

Though most parties supported the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) had opposed it. Rajiv Gandhi was killed on May 21, 1991 by a woman suicide bomber at Sriperumbudur near Chennai in a poll rally.

TNCC chief K S Alagiri had said a few months ago that if the Rajiv case case convicts were to be set free, a demand would arise for the release of all “murder convicts” who had spent over 25 years in prison.

“If the court announces the release of seven Rajiv case convicts, we will accept it. However, political parties rooting for their release is unacceptable,” Alagiri had said.

The Tamil Nadu government had in 2018 recommended to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release them.

The Congress MP, reached Puducherry early Wednesday morning to launch the party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in the union territory. Earlier in the day, Rahul also interacted with members of fishermen community and expressed his wish to travel along with them in their boats to see for himself and understand better their travails.