‘Prime Minister should apologise’: Rahul Gandhi on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, congrats students for standing firm

Rahul Gandhi hailed the students for standing their ground over the NEET row, leading to Dharmendra Pradhan's resigning from his post of Union Education Minister.

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Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Dharmendra Pradhan 's resignation. File image

Leader 0f Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan’s stepping down from the post of Union Education Minister. He hailed the courage of students protesting across the country.

In a video message on social media platform X, he said, “Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is a huge step towards rebuilding our education system. Well done, students across the country, we are proud of you all. Many congratulations to every youth and student who came out on the streets and stood firmly in defense of democracy, the Constitution, and their future.”

He further said, “Two demands remain: the Prime Minister should apologize, respecting the students and the future of India, and action should be taken against those responsible for the violence against students. True courage lies in standing firmly in a constitutional manner for the dignity of other sections of society: farmers, laborers, the poor, and everyone who has been oppressed and crushed by this government. The time has come to remove this government. Do not be afraid!”