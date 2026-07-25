‘Prime Minister should apologise’: Rahul Gandhi on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, congrats students for standing firm

Leader 0f Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan’s stepping down from the post of Union Education Minister. He hailed the courage of students protesting across the country.
In a video message on social media platform X, he said, “Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is a huge step towards rebuilding our education system. Well done, students across the country, we are proud of you all. Many congratulations to every youth and student who came out on the streets and stood firmly in defense of democracy, the Constitution, and their future.”
He further said, “Two demands remain: the Prime Minister should apologize, respecting the students and the future of India, and action should be taken against those responsible for the violence against students. True courage lies in standing firmly in a constitutional manner for the dignity of other sections of society: farmers, laborers, the poor, and everyone who has been oppressed and crushed by this government. The time has come to remove this government. Do not be afraid!”
धर्मेंद्र प्रधान का इस्तीफा हमारे education system को फिर से संवारने की दिशा में बहुत बड़ा कदम है।
शाबाश देश भर के छात्रों, आप सभी पर गर्व है।
सड़कों पर आ कर लोकतंत्र, संविधान और अपने भविष्य की रक्षा में डट कर खड़े होने वाले हर एक युवा, हर छात्र को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।
2 मांगें… pic.twitter.com/Uc2cEOCVKA
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 25, 2026
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