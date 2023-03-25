Home

Rahul Gandhi On Disqualification: ‘I Am Not Savarkar, I Am A Gandhi and I Won’t Apologise’

When Rahul Gandhi was asked by a reporter why does he not apologise to the BJP, Rahul came up with a sharp retort-- "because I am not Savarkar".

Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference after he was expelled from parliament Friday (AP Photo)

Rahul Gandhi On Disqualification: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, while addressing his first press conference since he was disqualified as a member of Lok sabha, came down heavily on the Modi government. The former Congress President did not shy away from taking questions from the media and also attacking the BJP government on all fronts. When Rahul Gandhi was asked by a reporter why does he not apologise to the BJP, Rahul came up with a sharp retort– “because I am not Savarkar”. He further continued as he said he won’t apologise as “he is a Gandhi and Gandhi won’t apologise”. The presser was full of such statements from Gandhi as he took all the questions with a pinch of aggression in them.

While speaking on his disqualification Rahul said, “I have been disqualified, as the Prime Minister is scared of my next speech. I have seen fear in his eyes. That’s why they don’t want me to speak in the Parliament.”

“The whole game of disqualification, allegations by ministers aimed at distracting people from Adani issue. For this government, country is Adani and Adani is country,” Rahul further added.

Saying that the democracy in the country is under attack, Rahul said he is “not scared to ask questions about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group”.

I Was Not Allowed To Speak In The Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, while clarifying that the charges made by the BJP that he sought the intervention of international forces in the domestic affairs of the country was completely baseless, he said, “BJP leaders claimed that I am helping anti-India forces. I told the Speaker that it is my right to respond to these allegations. But he didn’t allow me.” “I have only one step and that’s to fight for truth and to defend the democratic nature of this country. Disqualify me for life, jail me for life, I will continue going,” he added.

He said he is not interested in anything but the truth. “I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this,” he added.

The Gandhi scion who represents the Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People’s Act.

Rahul was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in the case filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

