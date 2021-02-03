New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the central government over the Union Budget 2021 and the ongoing farmers’ protest. Rahul Gandhi said he had expected that in the budget, the government would provide support to 99 per cent of India’s population, but this budget is of the 1 per cent population. Also Read - NW vs PD Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Super League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI And Probable XIs For Today's Match 21

"You snatched away money from people in small and medium industry, workers, farmers, forces and put it in the pockets of five-ten people," Rahul Gandhi said.

"You talk of privatisation which will benefit them. India needs to put money in the hands of its people. Because if we want to restart our economy, it will only be through consumption. It is not possible from the supply side," the former Congress president added.

Rahul Gandhi further said, “China enters into India and grabs our land. What message do you give them? That we won’t increase our defence expenditure. You raised it by Rs 3000-4000 crore. What message did you give? That you can enter India and do whatever you want, we won’t support our defence forces.”

He also asked the Centre that why is it not holding talks with the protesting farmers and resolving the problem.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Delhi is surrounded by farmers. They’re the people who give us sustenance. Why is Delhi being converted into a fortress? Why are we threatening, beating and killing them? Why is government not talking to them and not resolving this problem? This problem isn’t good for country.”

He added, “PM saying that offer is still on table to postpone laws for two years. What does it mean? Either you believe that you need to get rid of the laws or you don’t. I feel this issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible and government needs to listen as farmers aren’t going away.”