Not Rahul Gandhi! This leader from the opposition dominates Instagram with over 18 million followers; his name is…

Among Opposition leaders, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has the highest Instagram following. He tops the list with 18.7 million followers.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Social media platforms have emerged as a new political battleground amid the protests over the NEET paper leak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also went live on his Instagram account to address key issues related to the paper leak. The rapid spread of videos and reels on Instagram during the recent protests has highlighted that the digital world is the fastest way to reach young people.

This is why political leaders have increasingly stepped into the digital space, making an online presence a key part of their electoral strategy. Whether from the ruling party or the opposition, leaders across the political spectrum have embraced the digital era. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged his Cabinet ministers to connect with young people through social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the list with 102 million followers on Instagram.

He is followed by:

Amit Shah – 32.2 million followers

Nitin Gadkari – 6.6 million followers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan – 4.8 million followers

S. Jaishankar – 3.4 million followers

Rajnath Singh – 2.5 million followers

Nirmala Sitharaman – 1.7 million followers

Piyush Goyal – 1.7 million followers

Kiren Rijiju – 1.6 million followers

Ashwini Vaishnaw – 1.3 million followers

Jyotiraditya Scindia – 1 million followers

Who dominates Instagram in the Opposition?

Among Opposition leaders, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has the highest Instagram following. He tops the list with 18.7 million followers.

He is followed by:

Rahul Gandhi – 14.7 million followers

Asaduddin Owaisi – 12.5 million followers

Arvind Kejriwal – 4 million followers

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – 4 million followers

M.K. Stalin – 2.3 million followers

Shashi Tharoor – 2.2 million followers

Akhilesh Yadav – 1.8 million followers

Bhagwant Singh Mann – 1.8 million followers

Tejashwi Yadav – 1.6 million followers

Kanhaiya Kumar – 1.4 million followers

Supriya Sule – 1.1 million followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Social Media Following

Instagram: 102 million

Facebook: 60 million

X: 107 million

LinkedIn: 5.5 million

YouTube: 31.1 million

WhatsApp Channel: 15.3 million

Which Chief Ministers Have the Largest Social Media Following?

The chief ministers with the highest social media following are: