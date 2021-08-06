New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other Opposition leaders joined farmers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in their protest against farm laws on Friday. Leaders from DMK, Shiv Sena and RJD joined Congress leaders in their protest. However, any leaders from TMC, BSP or AAP did not participate in the Opposition’s protest.Also Read - Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Renamed After Major Dhyan Chand; Congress Calls it 'Unfortunate'

With the monsoon session of Parliament underway on Friday afternoon, Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi gathered at Gate no. 1 of the Parliament to head to Jantar Mantar together. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Leads Bike Rally To Parliament In Protest Against Fuel Hike

Delhi | Opposition leaders board a bus from near Rakabganj Gurudwara for Jantar Mantar to join farmers in their protest against the Centre's farm laws pic.twitter.com/DGUDTZIsX4 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Also Read - PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Have 'Hit Soul of India's Democracy by Using Pegasus': Rahul Gandhi

Opposition leaders were seen boarding a bus near Rakabganj Gurudwara to get to Jantar Mantar.

Visuals showed Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Gaurav Gogoi; Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, RJD’s Manoj Jha, DMK’s T Siva and on the bus.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Gaurav Gogoi; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Manoj Jha, DMK's T Siva and others board a bus from near Rakabganj Gurudwara for Jantar Mantar to join farmers in their protest against the Centre's farm laws pic.twitter.com/GC44pB7zM0 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Inside the bus, a video showed the leaders raising slogans against the new farm laws and Pegasus snooping row. They could be heard saying, “Kala Kanoon Band Karo, Pegasus pe Jaanch Karo“.

#WATCH | Opposition leaders raise slogans against 'farm laws' and 'Pegasus' on their way to Jantar Mantar, Delhi to join farmers protest pic.twitter.com/QsE7CD8OQi — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

At Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi addressed the media saying, “Today all opposition parties have gathered here (Jantar Mantar) to extend their support against ‘Kala Kanoon’ (farm laws)… We want a discussion over Pegasus, but they (Centre) are not letting it happen. Narendra Modi has intercepted every Indian’s phone.”

Opposition leaders join farmers protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/QdTXDeLfgp — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

A video showed Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders standing in protest at Jantar Mantar while holding a placard that said ‘Save Farmers, Save India’.