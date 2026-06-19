Rahul Gandhi: Political and personal life of Leader of Opposition explained in conciseness on his birthday

Rahul Gandhi was born on 19 June 1970 to Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and spent his formative years in Delhi. He went to St. Columba's School in Delhi and later went on to study at the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun.

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New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, often referred to as the scion of the Nehru–Gandhi family, is the current and 12th Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He won the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, in June 2024. He belongs to the Indian National Congress (INC). Before Rae Bareli, he had represented Wayanad in Kerala from 2019 to 2024, and Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, from 2004 to 2019.

Rahul Gandhi served as Congress president from December 2017 to July 2019.

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Rahul Gandhi: Family, Early Life and Education

Rahul Gandhi was born on 19 June 1970 to Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and spent his formative years in Delhi. He went to St. Columba’s School in Delhi and later went on to study at the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun. This was a shaky time for Congress, as that was the time when Rahul’s grandmother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated, and his father, Rajiv Gandhi, became the prime minister of India.

There was a looming security threat to Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi, and the entire Gandhi family, due to which Rahul and Priyanka were also home-schooled.

To pursue his undergraduate studies, he took admission in St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. A year after attending St. Stephen’s College, he moved to the US to attend Harvard University. A big tragedy befell when his father was also assassinated. After this incident, security concerns again surfaced, and Rahul Gandhi shifted to Rollins College in Florida and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1994. Thereafter, he went on to pursue and complete his M.Phil. in Development Studies from the University of Cambridge (Trinity College).

Rahul Gandhi’s Political Journey

Rahul Gandhi entered active politics in 2004 and contested his first Lok Sabha election from Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh, the same seat his late father represented. Rahul won by an overwhelming majority. He raised the issues of people’s rights, especially the marginalised sections of society.

Rahul Gandhi took charge of General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on September 24, 2007, where his main responsibilities included the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students Union of India (NSUI). He has been a strong advocate of greater representation of students, youth and women in the decision-making process.

Rahul Gandhi was appointed the Vice President of the Indian National Congress (INC) in January 2013.

Indian National Congress

Rahul Gandhi assumed the Presidency of the Indian National Congress on December 16, 2017, after which he became very active in the decision-making process of the party. Rahul Gandhi stepped down as President of the Indian National Congress in May 2019, after the party lost the general elections.

On 7 September 2022, he embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), spanning a distance of 4080 kilometres from Kanyakumari in the South to Kashmir in the North where it culminated on January 30, 2023.

On January 14, 2024, Rahul Gandhi embarked upon the 6,700 km long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) from Manipur in the North East to Mumbai on the West, which culminated on March 16, 2024.

Rahul Gandhi’s Electoral Journey

2004 Lok Sabha Election: Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi made his electoral debut from Amethi and was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha.

2009 Lok Sabha Election: Amethi: He retained the seat and entered the 15th Lok Sabha.

2014 Lok Sabha Election: Amethi: Rahul Gandhi won a third consecutive term from Amethi and became a member of the 16th Lok Sabha.

2019 Lok Sabha Election: He contested from both Amethi and Wayanad. While he won Wayanad, he lost Amethi. He subsequently represented Wayanad in the 17th Lok Sabha.

2024 Lok Sabha Election: Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad and Rae Bareli and won both seats. He later chose to retain Rae Bareli, becoming its Member of Parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha.

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Important Posts Held

Rahul Gandhi has, in the past years, held several significant offices of responsibility, including:

General Secretary – All-India Congress Committee (AICC)

Vice-President – Indian National Congress (INC)

General Secretary (Incharge) – Indian Youth Congress (IYC)

General Secretary (Incharge) – National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)

Member – Parliamentary Standing Committee, Home Affairs

Member – Parliamentary Standing Committee, External Affairs

Member – Parliamentary Standing Committee, Human Resource Development

Member – Consultative Committee, Civil Aviation

Rahul Gandhi: Interests and Hobbies

Rahul Gandhi is a voracious reader, and some of his favourite books include the ‘Unfettered Mind’ by Takuan Soho and the writings of Swami Vivekananda. He has also studied most major religious texts of the world.

Blessed with a keen and inquisitive mind, Rahul Gandhi is a certified scuba diver who finds joy and frolic beneath the waves in his free time. He particularly enjoys free diving, that is, diving without the aid of scuba gear, relying solely on his ability to hold his breath.

He is said to be very particular about his health and fitness, and it comes as no surprise that he holds a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art. He emphasises a disciplined lifestyle. He also enjoys cycling for long distances with friends.