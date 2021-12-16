New Delhi: Terming the Lakhimpur Kheri incident a “murder,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his demand for removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs calling him a “criminal.” The demand from the former Congress president on the floor of the Lok Sabha came two days after a Special Investigation Team probing the case said that the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh in which 8 people including four farmers, a journalist and two BJP workers were killed was a “pre-planned conspiracy”.Also Read - WATCH | MoS Ajay Mishra Hurls Abuses At Journalists On Being Asked About Jailed Son

Speaking at the Lok Sabha today, the Wayanad MP said, "We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the Minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy." "The Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished," he added.

You are protecting a criminal: Priyanka Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's demand was also backed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who tweeted that the government's refusal to sack Mr Mishra was "the starkest indication of its moral bankruptcy".

In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The government’s refusal to sack Ajay Mishra Teni is the starkest indication of its moral bankruptcy. @narendramodi ji, carefully curated spectacles of piety and wearing religious attire will not change the fact that you are protecting a criminal.”

“Ajay Mishra Teni should be sacked and charged in accordance with the law,” she added.

Several Congress MPs in Lok Sabha, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Wednesday have moved an adjournment motion in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs.

Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers’ protest. They were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.

The minister and his son have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder.

The violence at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district had taken place on October 3 this year amid the farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws. The violence took place when a group of farmers was holding protest against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra’s native place.

The Centre has now withdrawn the three farm laws and the farmers’ agitation has been suspended.